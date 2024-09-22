Bulls notes
Offense lacked almost everything in Tirol
Salzburg only managed a 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Especially offensively, the Bulls fell far short of expectations. The scores of the game from "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.
Blaswich 3
Was never really challenged by the hosts. Had a quiet day at work.
Dedic 3
Made an effort, but didn't really get much out of his offensive actions.
Piatkowski 3
Basically had the WSG attackers under control. But that wasn't really difficult either.
Baidoo 2
Was lucky that nothing happened when he made a blunder.
Blank 3
The next left-back! Did an okay job, but didn't get involved going forward.
Gloukh 2
The Israeli remained relatively pale once again. At the moment, the high-class player is lacking bright ideas.
Gourna-Douath 2
Wanted to take control of the game. Dragged the game on time and again by holding the ball too long.
Bajcetic 1
Not to be seen! In Prague he was still one of the best Bulls as a "six-man". This time, the Liverpool loanee disappointed across the board at number eight.
Daghim 2
Could hardly make use of his speed. His only chance was too imprecise.
Konate 2
Is not yet back to his old self after his injury. Kept getting caught out by the defenders.
Yeo 1
Far too overplayed! Didn't have a single action worth mentioning. Had a pitch-black day.
Nene 2
Was supposed to bring momentum, but he hardly succeeded.
Clark, Diambou, Ratkov, Morgalla 0
OUR SCORES: 6 team-high, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
