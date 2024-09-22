Title dream shattered in bitterest defeat ever

And the visit paid off, as Horn scored the first touchdown in the Vienna Vikings' very first drive. The extra point failed and Rhein Fire took a 6:7 lead in return, increasing it to 14:6 after the Vikings lost the ball in a long drive marred by penalties. Then the generally unsure referees also whistled a controversial safety, which meant another two points for the Düsseldorf team. Immediately afterwards, the Germans scored their next touchdown - 6:23 from the Vikings' perspective. They were able to reduce the deficit to 13:23 after the second of a total of three Horn touchdowns. However, Rhein Fire hit back immediately to make the score 13:30 at the break.