Bankruptcy for Vikings
Title dream shattered in bitterest defeat ever
Instead of a triumph, Vikings footballers were dealt a real blow as Düsseldorf took Europe's crown with a 51:20 win in front of 41,000 fans in the Schalke Arena ...
Disappointment. Frustration. Emptiness. The final of the European League of Football between the Vienna Vikings and Rhein Fire Düsseldorf was supposed to be the perfect football party for the Viennese. In the end, the 2022 champions suffered a bitter 20:51 defeat. The arena on Schalke, filled with 41,364 spectators, turned from a place of longing into a Waterloo.
Lucky shoes futile
Schalke legend Gerald Asamoah took over the pre-match coin toss in the Veltins Arena. Shortly beforehand, Vikings boss Robin Lumsden had quickly changed his shoes: "When I wear this pair, we've never lost." Until yesterday's final. In which the home stadium of the struggling traditional club FC Schalke 04 proved to be a bad omen.
Acoustically, it was an away game under the closed roof of the arena, with the fans from nearby Düsseldorf clearly outnumbered.
The trip from Vienna to Gelsenkirchen was also a present for fan Andy from Vienna, who was celebrating his 68th birthday at the final but was not presented with the title by the Vikings.
There was plenty of celebrating before the game at the power party in the stadium. A peaceful football festival with fans in uniforms from all teams, ranging from the NFL to small hobby clubs. Among them was a group of US-Americans in Vienna Vikings fan shirts. "We flew here from the East Coast to see our nephew play," said Mike from Main, introducing himself as the uncle of wide receiver Reece Horn.
And the visit paid off, as Horn scored the first touchdown in the Vienna Vikings' very first drive. The extra point failed and Rhein Fire took a 6:7 lead in return, increasing it to 14:6 after the Vikings lost the ball in a long drive marred by penalties. Then the generally unsure referees also whistled a controversial safety, which meant another two points for the Düsseldorf team. Immediately afterwards, the Germans scored their next touchdown - 6:23 from the Vikings' perspective. They were able to reduce the deficit to 13:23 after the second of a total of three Horn touchdowns. However, Rhein Fire hit back immediately to make the score 13:30 at the break.
At the latest at 13:37 right after the restart, the air was finally out. The Vikings were left out of contention and ultimately had to slink off the court with a 20:51 defeat full of frustration and disappointment.
"Bitterest defeat"
"I haven't lost often, but this defeat is certainly the bitterest," said Florian Bierbaumer, one of the more composed players. But even he had three things clearly written on his face: Disappointment. Frustration. Emptiness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
