With mom's car
Learner driver (17) crashed into the bed of a stream while drunk
After a drinking spree, a 17-year-old learner driver "borrowed" his mother's car - and crashed it drunk into a stream bed in Leonding (Upper Austria) on Sunday. After the accident, the young man called his mother for help to cover up the incident. However, this attempt was a complete failure.
The 17-year-old from Leonding - who is currently completing his L17 driver's license training - will probably regret this action for a long time to come. After a night of drinking, he "borrowed" his mother's car at around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning - without her knowledge.
The learner driver then left the road on a left-hand bend and crashed the car into a stream bed. There, the vehicle got stuck on a thick tree trunk.
Almost a blood alcohol level
According to the police, the 17-year-old called his mother and a towing service to help after the accident in order to cover up the incident. The teenager did not succeed, as a patrol was called to the scene of the accident.
A breathalyzer test on the young man from Leonding revealed a blood alcohol level of just under one per mille. Fortunately, he remained unharmed and will be reported to the district authority and the public prosecutor's office.
