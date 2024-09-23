Lung Primar says:
“Now is a good time for corona vaccination”
When temperatures drop in the fall, infections rise again. Bernd Lamprecht, a lung specialist in Linz, explains who should get the "stitches" against Covid - and against the flu - and when the best time to get vaccinated is.
"We are now seeing more corona cases than we did a month or two ago," says Bernd Lamprecht, pulmonary primary care physician at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz. The good news is that, as in the previous year, the course of the disease is milder. "This has improved due to the good immunity in the population," says the doctor.
Is it still advisable to refresh your vaccination protection and get the "jab"?
Covid protection now, flu jab in October
"Anyone who wants to protect themselves can do so," says Lamprecht. Vaccination is particularly advisable for three groups: People over the age of 60, the chronically ill and healthcare workers.
"Autumn is a good time for a coronavirus vaccination because the waves of infection are more pronounced in the winter months," advises the doctor. The same applies to influenza with a time delay: "We often don't see the flu until December or January, which is why an influenza vaccination in October makes sense."
Free of charge at the GP
The large vaccination centers with long queues in front of them are a thing of the pandemic past; there are now several ways to get the vaccine: First and foremost, you can get the vaccine free of charge from your GP. But some district authorities and magistrates also offer the vaccination.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
