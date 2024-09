“But it’s just a snapshot”

Missed chances

The SCR Altach women were beaten 3-1 by Vienna. "Although I was actually happy with a lot of things," said coach Bernhard Summer, "luck wasn't on our side, we missed too many chances. Vienna also exploited our mistakes very well." Mia Bertsch had given the Rheindörflerinnen the lead, but Vienna soon equalized. A brace from Vienna then sealed the defeat. "It's disappointing, of course, but it's not a deal breaker," said Summer, "we're not far away, we saw that."