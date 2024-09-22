At the start of fall
It’s going to be cool, wet and unstable in Austria
Just in time for the start of fall, a cold front will bring low temperatures across Austria. Rain showers and thunderstorms may increase, especially in the east of the country. As a result, temperatures will climb to a maximum of 23 degrees across the country in the coming week.
Monday will show its rainy side. In the morning, the clouds will be denser in places. During the course of the day, isolated rain showers throughout Austria could bring temperatures down to 22 degrees. The sun will break through from time to time. It will be driest in the east.
Thundery showers await us throughout the country on Tuesday. This time the showers will also reach eastern Austria. The wind will be weak to moderate. Temperatures will drop further to 19 degrees.
It will remain unstable and cool on Wednesday. Most of the time, sunshine and clouds will alternate. A light southerly wind will bring maximum temperatures between 16 and 21 degrees.
Thursday will remain cool and cloudy. Rain showers are to be expected in Vorarlberg and increasingly in the south. In the mountains, the wind will be brisk at times. Early temperatures will be between eight and 15 degrees. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb to a maximum of 23 degrees.
On Friday, too, heavy rain showers are to be expected. It will be driest in the east of the country. The wind will blow weakly to moderately from south to west. Temperatures will remain between 15 and 23 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.