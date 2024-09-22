AfD leads in polls
Will elections in Brandenburg be followed by a political thriller?
Voters in Brandenburg will decide the future balance of power in the state parliament on Sunday. Polling stations opened at 8 am. Around 2.1 million people in the eastern German state can take part. The main focus is on how well the AfD, which is leading in the polls, performs.
According to the AfD, it is hoping to "smash" the traffic light coalition in the federal government with an election victory. The SPD, on the other hand, is hoping to defend its stronghold and thus stabilize itself. The party is listed as a suspected right-wing extremist by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
In Brandenburg itself, Minister President Dietmar Woidke, who has been in office for eleven years, has linked his political future to the outcome of the election: The Social Democrat has announced that he will relinquish his government post if the AfD finishes in first place. However, due to a lack of coalition partners, the AfD has little prospect of governing itself.
So far, Woidke's SPD has formed a coalition with the CDU and the Greens
It remains to be seen what a governing coalition might look like in the future. In the latest polls, the CDU was in third place behind the AfD and SPD, just ahead of the new Sahra Wagenknecht alliance. The Greens, the Left Party, the Free Voters and the FDP were all below the five percent mark. However, if a party wins a direct mandate, it will still enter the state parliament with several MPs.
There are usually 88 seats up for grabs in the Potsdam state parliament. If there are many overhang and compensatory seats, there can be up to 110 seats.
