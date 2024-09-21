New government
Protest in France against “authoritarian” Macron
It has been the worst possible start for the new government in France, as there were massive protests in the country even before Michel Barnier's cabinet officially took office. Thousands of people responded to the call of the left-wing populist party La France Insoumise, environmentalists, women's rights groups and student associations on Saturday. The demonstrations will continue even after President Emmanuel Macron's inauguration on Saturday evening.
"I'm here because it's not in line with what we voted for," said 21-year-old film student Violette Bourguignon at a protest rally on Place de la Bastille in Paris. "The Prime Minister represents a party that has achieved almost nothing in the elections. I am worried and angry. What am I voting for?" she explained.
Protest against a "democratic coup d'état"
François Vermorel, a Green Party activist, said he had come "to denounce the democratic coup d'état decided by Macron". He particularly feared the appointment of Bruno Retailleau as Minister of the Interior, whom he accused of racism and homophobia. "The people did not vote for this in June," Vermorel assured. Elsewhere, there were calls for President Emmanuel Macron to "finally respect the election result and not behave like an authoritarian ruler".
According to the LFI, it wants to "increase the pressure of the people". On the first day of the protest on 7 September, 110,000 demonstrators gathered nationwide, according to the authorities, and 300,000 according to the organizers. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 26,000 people in Paris and 160,000 according to the LFI. According to the police, between 20,000 and 40,000 people were expected in Paris on Saturday.
Government of the "losers"
Michel Barnier, who was appointed Prime Minister by President Emmanuel Macron, had put together the government in recent weeks. Its composition is to be finally announced by Sunday. As things stand, most of the posts will be filled by conservative ministers - only one representative from the left - and therefore from the camp of the winner of the parliamentary elections two months ago - is expected to be part of the government.
