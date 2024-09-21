Protest in France against “authoritarian” Macron

According to the LFI, it wants to "increase the pressure of the people". On the first day of the protest on 7 September, 110,000 demonstrators gathered nationwide, according to the authorities, and 300,000 according to the organizers. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 26,000 people in Paris and 160,000 according to the LFI. According to the police, between 20,000 and 40,000 people were expected in Paris on Saturday.