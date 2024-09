ÖSV star celebrates first victory on school hill

Viennese surprises

Meghann Wadsak caused a real surprise on Saturday. The 17-year-old from Vienna celebrated her first podium finish in the second ski jumping league in third place behind France's Josephine Pagnier and Germany's Agnes Reisch: "That was probably one of the best competitions of my career so far. It was the first time I was in the lead after the first round, so I was a bit nervous."