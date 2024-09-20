KAC beats Salzburg to kick off the new season

In the top duel between KAC and Salzburg, the cracks gave each other nothing. The first period in the Heidi Horten Arena remained scoreless, but both teams played physically intense ice hockey at high speed. The KAC gained a slight advantage and took the lead in the second period. It was Mathias From (21) who finished off an attack from the right corner. But in Salzburg's first powerplay, Peter Schneider (27) placed a powerful shot in the corner to equalize.