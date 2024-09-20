Ice Hockey League
KAC beats Salzburg to kick off the new season
There were goals galore at the ICE Hockey League season opener! The highlight on Friday was the KAC's turbulent 4:3 victory over champions Salzburg after a penalty shoot-out - it was a rematch of the final series from the previous season. The Vienna Capitals lost 2-1 at home to the Graz99ers, while the Black Wings Linz went down 5-0 at HCB Südtirol. Olimpija Ljubljana defeated VSV 3:2, while the Innsbrucker Haie won 3:1 against the Pioneers Vorarlberg.
In the top duel between KAC and Salzburg, the cracks gave each other nothing. The first period in the Heidi Horten Arena remained scoreless, but both teams played physically intense ice hockey at high speed. The KAC gained a slight advantage and took the lead in the second period. It was Mathias From (21) who finished off an attack from the right corner. But in Salzburg's first powerplay, Peter Schneider (27) placed a powerful shot in the corner to equalize.
Ten minutes later, Andrew Rowe, who had come from Ingolstadt, scored after a spectacular solo run to give the visitors the lead for the first time. The US-American's shot was in no way inferior to Schneider's goal. The KAC then increased the pressure, but often found Salzburg goalie Atte Tolvanen an insurmountable obstacle. At the other end, KAC goalie Sebastian Dahm did not look good when Peter Hochkofler (53) deflected the ball high in the air into the goal.
A 2+2-minute penalty against Salzburg's Ali Wukovits in the final phase gave the KAC opportunities again. Jan Mursak (56) made it 2:3 for the KAC four minutes before the end, keeping the tension high for the more than 4,000 spectators. Another penalty meant another power play, and this time From scored after a feed from Bischofberger - 14 seconds before the siren. The KAC had more chances in overtime. Dane From scored again from the penalties and Salzburg came away empty-handed.
The Capitals took the lead in their arena in Kagran at virtually the same time as the KAC. Slovenian newcomer Aljaz Predan made it 1:0 in the 22nd minute, but the Viennese side were unable to add to their lead and Paul Huber (39./PP) equalized for the retreaded team from Graz shortly before the end of the second period. They finally took control in the final period and won the game thanks to former KAC striker Lukas Haudum (52').
Mark Rassell (10th/38th) contributed two goals to Innsbruck's victory against the Pioneers Vorarlberg. Villach's comeback went unrewarded in the end. HC Pustertal let the game against Fehervar slip from their grasp and lost 2:5 after leading 2:1. Bolzano is the first team in the standings - thanks to five unanswered goals against Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
