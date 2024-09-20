Record damage: this is how expensive the horror flood is costing us

How much money will private individuals receive?

The fact that, according to the key, private individuals affected by the storm should only receive 4.21 percent of the 1.5 billion euros in aid has caused concern among the population in recent days. But the all-clear has been given: "This key does exist, but in practice it is hardly ever applied. We always pay out as much as is needed," said the Ministry of Finance in response to an inquiry from Krone. Figures after the floods in 2013 prove this - even then, more than 4.21 percent went to private individuals.