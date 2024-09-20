New ORF astro show
A star-studded “look into the stars”
Presenter Sasa Schwarzjirg and astrologer Lori Haberkorn will be welcoming celebrity guests to the couch of their new show from September 28 (once a month, starting on Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. on ORF2 from October 27). The "Krone" took an advance look at her stars in an interview...
Simple question at the start: What can viewers expect from "Blick in die Sterne"?Sasa Schwarzjirg (SS): The name already gives it away a bit: It will be a very exciting insight into the world of stars and the stars. We shine a light on celebrities and sometimes they don't quite understand how Lori Haberkorn sees through them. And that regularly gives us goosebumps.
Lori Haberkorn (LH): Astrology can reveal so much more than just the star sign that we often read in the newspaper. That's just a small part of all the planets that together shape your personality. Tasks, strengths, vocation - you can read a lot into it.
For you, Ms. Haberkorn, unlike Ms. Schwarzjirg, this is the first show in this format. You may have created your own little stage on social media, but how was the leap onto the quasi-big TV stage?
LH: Really well, I also manifested it for three years. Back then, I really had this big dream of doing my own astro show because I just wanted astrology to be highlighted in a new way. I also wanted to move the younger generation and give them new access to the possibilities it offers. Of course, you also need a larger space. It took a while, but when you manifest your wishes, they actually come true.
And what do the stars say?
LH: It's actually written in my stars that I'm made for the stage. It's already in me and I love it, but I can still grow into it a bit. This is my first show and I'm not as much of a professional as Sasa, but I'm totally enjoying it.
SS: That's also what makes the atmosphere of our beautifully designed studio, it's a feel-good factor. Lori doesn't have to stand alone in a green box and present. The guests were also well selected. All in all, of course, it's easier.
LH: The studio really is our living room and the team is our family.
While you trust in your stars, there are also many skeptics when it comes to astrology. What do you say to them?
LH: I totally understand. I had a phase myself where I questioned everything and that's good and right. I believe that very often a false image of astrology is reflected. For example, that only our star sign determines our personality. That is of course humbug, because then we would only have twelve different personalities in the whole world. There's much more to it than that and if you open up a little and give it a chance, then it's usually the case that a question arises and your opinion changes.
SS: I think there's a big difference between printed wisdom and a highly professional star chart that calculates it on the clock, with all the stars and planets. If you look back in history, the largest buildings we have on the planet are - among other things - astrologically aligned. This has a history going back thousands of years. So, as I said, there is a huge difference between printed wisdom and a tailor-made horoscope. And our celebrities get the latter.
What were their reactions?
SS: Let's put it this way: we had the biggest aha moments with the biggest skeptics. They couldn't stop pestering Lori with questions. It was then my job to catch them all again, because unfortunately we only have 25 minutes of airtime. In one show, I had to skip a few moderation cards because our guests had already anticipated everything. So you don't have to be an astrology expert to find the topic exciting.
LHi: I even had lunch with actress Lilian Klebow and we exchanged contacts. So I could sit there with the guests until tomorrow because there's so much to talk about.
SS: Or cabaret artist Caroline Athanasiadis told us that she once had a horoscope drawn up for her children ages ago, but didn't know whether she should believe in it. A few years later, she read through it and it was a one-to-one description of her son. Those are creepy, but beautifully creepy moments.
Speaking of creepy: whether living or deceased - who would you like to welcome onto your couch?
LH: For me, it would be three guests. I'm a big fan of singer Florence Welch. Patti Smith would also be another important personality. And who I would also find very exciting is Princess Diana.
SS: US actor Glen Powell, he can tell me anything he wants - even topless. (laughs) And Oprah Winfrey. She has such a moving story, unfortunately including the abuse that happened to her. To come from such a weakened position to become such a strong personality and a global brand and then help so many other people - that's an elemental force of a woman and I'd love to meet her.
