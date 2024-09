A journey back in time to the early days of man

To kick off the event on Friday, 400 schoolchildren turned a circular ditch into a "living monument" with a human chain. Visitors can also try their hand at pottery on Saturday, just like in the Neolithic Age. Stone Age agriculture and prehistoric bow and arrow techniques are also on the agenda, as is the construction of a clay oven for baking homemade flatbreads. "It is interesting and impressive to see the dimensions in which people built structures for their purposes back then," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. A modern archaeological visitor facility will be built here as part of the Archaeology Master Plan.