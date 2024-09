Truck slashed open with open flap, panel van

Fire department only had clean-up work to do

At full speed, the tail lift caused a panel van parked in Brünner Straße to be literally slashed open on the driver's side by fitters. The damage is enormous - only the inside of the car was visible from the outside. Luckily, the tradesmen were not in their car at the time of the crash. Three vehicles from the professional fire department were deployed to clear the wreckage.