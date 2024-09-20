Big excitement
“Luxury apartments for migrants”: FPÖ plans protests
The "Krone" story about refugees moving into brand new apartments with air conditioning and balconies is causing a stir. The FPÖ is making inquiries and planning protests on site in Favoriten.
Many Krone readers find this unfair. The feedback by email, telephone or post has one tenor: while those affected have to live in semi-desolate apartments themselves or have been waiting for a council apartment for years, migrants would receive everything immediately. Without having paid a single cent into the welfare system.
As reported, Diakonie and the Vienna Social Fund (FSW) are implementing a new project at Favoritenstraße 185. Refugees and migrant families are being made fit for the job market here. In return, they are allowed to live in the brand new facility, for which, according to the City of Vienna, they also have to pay rent. The question is: when and to what extent?
The 110 apartments are superbly equipped, with air conditioning, balconies and terraces. There is a supermarket on the ground floor.
While countless Viennese have to live in moldy council apartments and don't even get new windows, asylum seekers who have never worked a day here are given luxury apartments including air conditioning.
FPÖ-Chef Dominik Nepp
The Vienna FPÖ is now planning protest actions and will submit a question to Social City Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) regarding the costs for the taxpayer.
"While countless Viennese have to live in moldy council apartments and don't even get new windows, asylum seekers who have never worked a day here are given luxury apartments including air conditioning. After the case of a Syrian family receiving 4,600 euros in Viennese social welfare alone, this is the next scandal," said Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp.
Nepp and Favoritner district party chairman Stefan Berger have announced a municipal inquiry to the responsible SPÖ city councillor Peter Hacker. "Among other things, we want to know who is paying for all this and why asylum seekers are given luxury apartments with attics and private gardens, but there is no money for the renovation of dilapidated municipal buildings."
The Freedom Party also wants to launch local protests. The first refugees are due to move in in around two weeks, as the "Krone" newspaper has uncovered. Did they want to wait until the election is over?
