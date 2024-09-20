Bloody deed in court
Sheriff shoots judge in small US town
In Whitesburg in the US state of Kentucky, a sheriff shot and killed a district judge in the courthouse on Thursday. There had apparently been an argument between the two men. The 43-year-old sheriff was arrested without incident and charged with murder.
According to local newspaper The Mountain Eagle, Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines entered the courthouse and told staff he needed to speak with the judge, Kevin Mulins. The men then went to the county judge's office, and a short time later the fatal shots were fired.
District judge shot several times
According to initial investigations, the sheriff fired several shots at the 54-year-old district judge. He then came out of the courtroom with his hands up. Stines was handcuffed in the foyer - without incident. No one else was harmed.
Mullins, who had been a judge for 15 years, died at the scene. According to the "Washington Post", around 50 people were in the courthouse in Whitesburg, a small rural town with a population of around 1700, at the time of the bloody crime in the afternoon.
Prosecutor: "Wave of sympathy"
The fatal shooting in Whitesburg caused a shock in the small Appalachian town. The county's lead prosecutor spoke of a wave of sympathy when he recused himself and his office from investigating the case because of his family ties to Mullins.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
