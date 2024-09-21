This will be the near future of Mercedes-Benz

"One-liter car of the electric age"

The electric version of the next CLA will in all likelihood not be called the EQA saloon, but the "CLA with EQ technology", as is already the case with the G 580. An 800-volt system, new cell chemistry, an electric motor developed "in-house" and a very flat battery with a capacity of up to 90 kWh, which is designed to store energy for 400 new kilometers in just 15 minutes, will be used. Charging power: up to 300 kW. Bidirectional charging will be possible. The target for power consumption is twelve kWh/100 km. Mercedes confidently refers to the saloon as the "one-liter car of the electric age". Ranges of around 750 kilometers would therefore not be unrealistic.