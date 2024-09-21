Theater Phönix
Theater Phönix: Hunt for an innocent woman
Long underestimated, but obvious at the latest since the social media boom: words can also kill. Linz's Theater Phönix demonstrates this with its new play "The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum". The production is full of surprises, but could be more topical.
The topic is explosive: an innocent woman is criminalized, which leads to a fatal outcome. Heinrich Böll's story "The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum", published in 1974, is considered a textbook classic today and has lost none of its topicality.
In Bernd Liepold-Mosser's production, everything is wrapped up in a carnival party. From this, he repeatedly peels back scenes that drive the plot forward. However, a few cuts to the text would not have hurt.
A woman in the sights of men
There is Katharina Blum, who defends herself against insinuations and intrusions. There is the inquisitive journalist who writes a story for himself. And there are interrogation situations and glimpses of a lawyer couple for whom Blum worked as a housekeeper. Everything is packed into mini-scenes, some of which are bizarre.
Internet dynamics remain hidden
And: time and again, someone steps in front of the camera on stage and speaks into it. The live image is projected onto a large screen at the back of the stage. The topicality of the production lies in the fact that a society is relentlessly searching for someone to blame, igniting a "hunt" that gives rise to violence in the first place. However, Liepold-Mosser ignores dynamics such as clickbaiting and slander on social media.
Sebastian Pass stands out in the ensemble as a guest actor, he fascinates with his ability to change, he immerses himself deeply in his roles as a criminal assistant and journalist. Gina Christof is a Katharina Blum who doesn't show that she is boiling for a long time. Lukas Weiss plays the tough, cunning investigator; Martin Brunnemann and Karina Pele play the lawyer couple who only pursue their own interests.
An interesting revival of a literary classic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.