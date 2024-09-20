Live report: What emergency services experience in Vienna

Non-stop operations

Anyone who thinks that things are still going smoothly on the streets in the morning hours is mistaken: "Aggressive rioter in front of apartment door" and "Homeless person lying in front of garage entrance" are the first reports. The City of Vienna is also on the move! Together with the police, Die48er and the group Sofortmaßnahmen, the pub garden season is brought to an end. "You can't do it without a permit," says the task force.