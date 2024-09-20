Police "tweet"
Live report: What emergency services experience in Vienna
Have you ever wondered what emergency services and the like have to do in a city of millions on an ordinary Friday? This year, the Vienna police once again provide an insight into their daily routine. Since 7 a.m., X, formerly Twitter, has been busy "tweeting" again. The "Krone" constantly picks out the best missions ...
On Friday, contributions in the form of pictures, posts and stories will go online under the hashtag #24hVienna on both Instagram and X. The City of Vienna will also be taking part again. And for the whole 24 hours! The aim of the campaign is to give the public an insight into the daily work of the organizations.
Non-stop operations
Anyone who thinks that things are still going smoothly on the streets in the morning hours is mistaken: "Aggressive rioter in front of apartment door" and "Homeless person lying in front of garage entrance" are the first reports. The City of Vienna is also on the move! Together with the police, Die48er and the group Sofortmaßnahmen, the pub garden season is brought to an end. "You can't do it without a permit," says the task force.
Find out what else happened here:
The organizations' 24-hour campaign took place for the first time in 2017. The teams from the Vienna Police and the City of Vienna not only work their fingers to the bone, they also "refine" their amounts with a pinch of humor from time to time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
