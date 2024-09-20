"Six stars"
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is currently making Amazon users smile after he left an enthusiastic review for his fiancée Lauren Sanchez's new children's book on the platform.
"This is the best children's book my fiancée has ever written," Bezos wrote, awarding a whopping five stars for the work (as many as there are) and expanding this to "Six Stars" in the headline.
As the magazine "Hello" confirms, this is actually Bezos' personal account, which he has used in the past for reviews of milk, cookies and other books.
Fly Flynn in space
The book, titled "The Fly Who Flew to Space", tells the story of an adorable fly named Flynn who follows his dream of becoming an astronaut and has an exciting adventure in a rocket ship.
The brightly illustrated picture book is aimed at young readers and reflects Lauren's creative passion. The only fly in the ointment: a former yoga trainer of the former presenter and actress is convinced that she stole the idea for the book from her.
Idea stolen from yoga?
Alanna Zabel - who claims to have taught Sánchez privately from 2007 to 2011 - claims, according to the New York Post, that she had "sixteen years of verbal and written discussions" with the former reporter about her book idea for "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars", i.e. a cat that flies into space.
Sanchez probably doesn't need to worry about that. After all, she has the full support of one of the richest men on the planet. At the Forbes Women's Power Summit, she raved about her fiancé's invaluable support.
"Lucky to have a partner like this"
She reported that Bezos always encourages her to go her own way - including when it comes to styling decisions. "I'm lucky to have a partner like that. We really support each other," she said, emphasizing how important it is for her to remain authentic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
