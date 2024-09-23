Win a vacation at the Heilthermen Resort

Take part & win
Discover the 2-in-1 thermal spa Bad Waltersdorf, the culinary highlights and enjoy the hilly landscape of Eastern Styria in the thermal spa and volcano region. The "Krone" is giving away an exclusive feel-good couple's vacation including pampering half-board at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf.
Up to 1.9 million liters of pleasantly warm thermal water bubble up here in two thermal spas every day. "Touched by water" is the guiding principle of the team at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf. Here, guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor thermal pools, saunas and relaxation oases in both thermal spas for optimal well-being and time for two.
In the completely renovated hotel thermal spa, wonderful oases of peace with comfortable loungers and cozy beds await guests. Early in the morning, you can take a dip in the thermal water and enjoy the view of the Styrian countryside. The centerpiece is the natural bathing pond with integrated thermal pool with a water temperature of 36°.
Culinary delights are a top priority
The public thermal spa with various thermal water pools and spacious sauna area is available to hotel guests all day during their stay as well as on the day of arrival and departure. Soothing cosmetic treatments and relaxing massages await you in the spa.
Newly renovated
The hotel has had a new look since the end of August 2024. Discover the completely renovated rooms and suites, which impress with their natural materials, stylish furniture and a special sleeping concept.
You can find more information about the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf at: www.heiltherme.at
In addition to the greatest treasure, the thermal water, enjoyment is also a top priority. The kitchen team will spoil you all day long with Styrian specialties, from the gourmet breakfast buffet in the morning to cakes from the in-house patisserie and a 5-course dinner menu.
Take part and win
So that you can enjoy the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf, the "Krone" is giving away an exclusive feel-good vacation for 5 nights for 2 people including pampering half-board at the Heilthermen Resort. Enjoy not only the newly renovated rooms but also relax from everyday stress.
