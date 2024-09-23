Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part &amp; win

Win a vacation at the Heilthermen Resort

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 00:01

Discover the 2-in-1 thermal spa Bad Waltersdorf, the culinary highlights and enjoy the hilly landscape of Eastern Styria in the thermal spa and volcano region. The "Krone" is giving away an exclusive feel-good couple's vacation including pampering half-board at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf.

comment0 Kommentare

Up to 1.9 million liters of pleasantly warm thermal water bubble up here in two thermal spas every day. "Touched by water" is the guiding principle of the team at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf. Here, guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor thermal pools, saunas and relaxation oases in both thermal spas for optimal well-being and time for two. 

In the completely renovated hotel thermal spa, wonderful oases of peace with comfortable loungers and cozy beds await guests. Early in the morning, you can take a dip in the thermal water and enjoy the view of the Styrian countryside. The centerpiece is the natural bathing pond with integrated thermal pool with a water temperature of 36°.

(Bild: Heiltherme Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heiltherme Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heiltherme Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heiltherme Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heiltherme Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heiltherme Bad Waltersdorf)

Culinary delights are a top priority
The public thermal spa with various thermal water pools and spacious sauna area is available to hotel guests all day during their stay as well as on the day of arrival and departure. Soothing cosmetic treatments and relaxing massages await you in the spa.

Newly renovated

The hotel has had a new look since the end of August 2024. Discover the completely renovated rooms and suites, which impress with their natural materials, stylish furniture and a special sleeping concept.

You can find more information about the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf at: www.heiltherme.at

In addition to the greatest treasure, the thermal water, enjoyment is also a top priority. The kitchen team will spoil you all day long with Styrian specialties, from the gourmet breakfast buffet in the morning to cakes from the in-house patisserie and a 5-course dinner menu.

Take part and win
So that you can enjoy the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf, the "Krone" is giving away an exclusive feel-good vacation for 5 nights for 2 people including pampering half-board at the Heilthermen Resort. Enjoy not only the newly renovated rooms but also relax from everyday stress. 

Do you want to double your chance of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" love newsletter and not only receive the latest news from the "Krone" editorial team about love and relationships every week, but also double your chance of winning this unique prize. The closing date for entries is October 7, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf