Lies at a depth of 3774 m
New video from the wreck of the Titan released
More than a year after the Titan submersible imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic, killing five people, a new video of the wreck (see above) taken by the US Coast Guard has been released as part of an investigation.
The US Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) captured the video footage using a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV). The images show the remains of the submersible Titan scattered at a depth of 3774 meters and offer a chilling look at the aftermath of the disaster, in which all five people on board the small submarine perished.
The footage shows the rear dome, carbon fiber debris from the hull and elements that were once part of the mini-submersible's structure. The release of this footage is an important step in the ongoing investigation into the causes of the submersible's implosion during its descent to the wreck of the Titanic in June 2023, it says.
Occupants knew nothing of danger
Experts are expected to closely analyze this material to gain insight into the structural integrity of the submarine and what may have led to its catastrophic failure at such depths. Initial findings suggest that the submarine's occupants were unaware of the risk of implosion shortly before the accident.
Footage also serves as evidence
The MBI's decision to make this footage publicly available is aimed at bringing transparency to the results of the investigation and providing an insight into the harsh reality of deep-sea research and the associated risks.
The footage serves not only as evidence, but also as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with such expeditions, according to the Coast Guard.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
