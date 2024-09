Gazibegovic: “Feeling that there was much more in it!”

Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm defender/via Sky): "We didn't do it perfectly today. But I have the feeling that there was a lot more in it because they didn't stand up really well at the back either. We didn't finish the game consistently. I do believe that we often have transition situations and a lot of space on the sides, which we perhaps didn't use well. It was our first CL game, so it was decent for that, but it does wear on you. They perhaps had the better chances and deserved to win."