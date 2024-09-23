Money is taboo at this marketplace in Linz

Social partnership and at eye level

Money is taboo at the marketplace presented by the "Krone" on October 22; it is all about bartering in the spirit of social partnership and at eye level. "The marketplace has one goal: it wants to make things possible," says Michael Baminger, who, as Chairman of the Institut Lebensnetze association with his fellow board members Kathrin Kühtreiber-Leitner and Werner Pamminger, is committed to the good cause.