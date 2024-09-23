Bartering is in demand
Money is taboo at this marketplace in Linz
"The economy is the dominant force in our society. The future is what we as a society make of it," is the motto of the Institut Lebensnetze association. On 22 October, it brought together Upper Austrian companies and non-profit organizations to negotiate barter deals.
"Wow," said several participants at last year's Lebensnetze marketplace as they entered the BWT Business Club in the Raiffeisen Arena. This year, the LASK home ground will once again provide the setting for the evening at which Upper Austrian companies meet with representatives of voluntary organizations and social institutions in order to support them with specific projects.
Social partnership and at eye level
Money is taboo at the marketplace presented by the "Krone" on October 22; it is all about bartering in the spirit of social partnership and at eye level. "The marketplace has one goal: it wants to make things possible," says Michael Baminger, who, as Chairman of the Institut Lebensnetze association with his fellow board members Kathrin Kühtreiber-Leitner and Werner Pamminger, is committed to the good cause.
In 2023, commitments with a symbolic equivalent value of 180,700 euros were agreed in a short space of time - an enormously important contribution for the organizations, which are able to identify in advance where the shoe pinches in order to simplify negotiations on the marketplace.
What was provided by the companies last year? HABAU, for example, donated softshell jackets and hoods for the residents of the UFO youth shelter in Linz, while LASK donated jerseys for children and young people in their care.
Hödlmayr took over the repair of a bench seat for a minibus from the Soziale Initiative, Maximarkt purchased a washing machine for the EXIT-sozial association. More information: www.lebensnetze.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.