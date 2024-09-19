Many deaths
Mpox increasingly “out of control” in parts of Africa
In Rwanda, the first vaccinations against Mpox on the African continent were given on Tuesday. In the neighboring country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, however, the situation is increasingly getting "out of control".
Around 300 high-risk patients on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo have been vaccinated, according to the African Union (AU) Disease Control Center. Rwanda's neighbor is the country most affected by the virus: between January and August, almost 22,000 suspected cases were counted here and more than 700 deaths were linked to Mpox.
First vaccination from October
Within a week, almost 3,000 new suspected cases, 374 confirmed cases and 14 deaths were registered in the country. According to the disease control center, vaccinations in the Democratic Republic of Congo are to begin "in the first week of October". Jean Kaseya, Director of the African health authority CDC Africa, explained in his weekly briefing on Thursday: "Mpox in Africa is not under control."
The Democratic Republic of Congo has so far received around 200,000 vaccine doses from the EU and another 50,000 from the USA. The country has around 100 million inhabitants. In Africa, 15 countries are known to be affected by the virus, including Burundi, Kenya and Uganda. The WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern in mid-August.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.