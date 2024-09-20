"Is that fair?"
Vacations canceled! Austria footballers are annoyed
The death of Austria Klagenfurt's president Herbert Matschek is still moving. Because the statutes are clear, there is no rush to find a successor - but the preferred profile for this is now known. Meanwhile, captain Thorsten Mahrer and Co. are angry with the Bundesliga. .
Soccer will be played again tomorrow Saturday (5pm) in Klagenfurt's EM-Arena - but the Violets are still mourning the death of Austrias president Herbert Matschek. The family patriarch, who died at the age of just 56, will be buried in Annabichl on September 28.
Coach Peter Pacult is certain: "The whole team will be there." This will probably also include partner Zeljko Karajica, who is traveling all the way from Germany. In lieu of flowers and wreaths, the family asks for donations for the next generation of violets. A nice gesture.
In purely statutory terms, the Austria board is still fully capable of acting - with the members Gernot Wilfling, Tillmann Stracke and Tomislav Karajica as well as his brother Zeljko, who is moving up to president as "vice". This is why time is not yet pressing in the search for a successor, but thoughts are still being given: a local personality should continue the office that Matschek has carried out so carefully and meticulously.
In sporting terms, the ball must keep rolling. And Hartberg are coming on Saturday. With which coach? Former WAC coach Manni Schmid and Mitja Mörec (FAC) are the candidates. But it is possible that interim solution Markus Karner will be on the bench.
Klagenfurt captain Thorsten Mahrer will be back in the starting eleven - although he is angry with the Bundesliga. Due to the postponement of the canceled Salzburg game to December 14. Which shortens the winter break by a week!
"We have a lot of legionnaires who are now seeing their families for a shorter time. Some have also booked long flights and have now canceled them. Which costs a lot," groans Mahrer, who himself wanted to take off for Hong Kong on December 10. "The match could have been replayed in the new year. The 'distortion of competition' argument due to the transfer phase doesn't apply. The league talks about fairness, but everyone else can now regenerate longer than us - is that fair?" the defensive boss is annoyed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
