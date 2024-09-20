Vacations canceled! Austria footballers are annoyed

"We have a lot of legionnaires who are now seeing their families for a shorter time. Some have also booked long flights and have now canceled them. Which costs a lot," groans Mahrer, who himself wanted to take off for Hong Kong on December 10. "The match could have been replayed in the new year. The 'distortion of competition' argument due to the transfer phase doesn't apply. The league talks about fairness, but everyone else can now regenerate longer than us - is that fair?" the defensive boss is annoyed.