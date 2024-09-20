Despite absences
Bregenz wants to impose its game on Stripfing
The provincial capital wants to take three points from Lower Austria, coach Regi van Acker wants to impose his game on the opponent. Striker Anteo Fetahu returns, but offensive man Renan is out.
After six rounds, SW Bregenz are in fourth place in League Two with eleven points, a good record. "I think so. Even though three key players - Stefan Umjenovic, Jan Stefanon and Anteo Fetahu - were injured, we performed well," said coach Regi van Acker. The provincial capital team recently won 4:1 at home against Lafnitz, but had their problems there. "The first half was really bad. But the changes then brought about a positive change," explained the 69-year-old, "that shows me that we have quality - not just in the starting eleven, but in the whole squad."
Today (18), the Belgian coach and his team are guests at SV Stripfing. The Lower Austrians have had a mixed start to the season, collecting six points fewer than Bregenz. "A young team with a lot of talent that can also be very dangerous. We've analyzed them well over the past few days," says Van Acker, "but I still want to see my team play their own game today. They have a Spanish coach with a lot of emotion, and his team plays accordingly. Maybe we can take advantage of that."
More absentees
There are further changes to the black and white squad for today's game. Winger Jan Stefanon is not yet fit after tearing a ligament in the test against Stuttgart II, Florian Prirsch is missing due to stomach problems. In addition, injured striker Renan did not make yesterday's trip to Lower Austria. On a positive note, at least Anteo Fetahu is back in the team after a lengthy break due to a muscle injury and could even be in the starting eleven. "Teo is fit, he trained fully with the team last week," says van Acker.
However, the SW coach does not want to reveal much about his starting eleven. Instead, Van Acker emphasized the importance of all his players, referring to the injuries and absences. "We need every single one of them, no matter who plays," he clarifies, "and each of them will get their chance."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.