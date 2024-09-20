Bregenz wants to impose its game on Stripfing

After six rounds, SW Bregenz are in fourth place in League Two with eleven points, a good record. "I think so. Even though three key players - Stefan Umjenovic, Jan Stefanon and Anteo Fetahu - were injured, we performed well," said coach Regi van Acker. The provincial capital team recently won 4:1 at home against Lafnitz, but had their problems there. "The first half was really bad. But the changes then brought about a positive change," explained the 69-year-old, "that shows me that we have quality - not just in the starting eleven, but in the whole squad."