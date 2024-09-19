“The state’s housing policy is unambitious”

Anyone who believes that Vorarlberg residents can easily shoulder the burden of housing costs due to higher wages in the state is mistaken: according to a recent survey by the Chamber of Labor (AK), 43 percent of all tenants spend more than 40 percent of their monthly income on housing - an extremely high burden. This makes it all the more irritating that the number of new non-profit apartments in the first half of 2024 is at its lowest level since 2011, namely 151. Why is this the case? The provincial councillor responsible, Mr. Tittler, repeatedly cites the overheating of the housing market, coronavirus and inflation in the construction industry. Arguments that don't help anyone who can no longer afford their home. Michael Diettrich does not accept this either and calls the state's housing policy "unambitious".