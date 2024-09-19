Michael Diettrich:
“The state’s housing policy is unambitious”
Michael Diettrich from the Poverty Conference expresses harsh criticism of the state's building program. Much more affordable housing is needed. Instead, the state councillor responsible, Marco Tittler, is pursuing "clientele politics" for the wealthy.
Non-profit housing is probably not the hobbyhorse of Provincial Councillor Marco Tittler (ÖVP), said Michael Diettrich from the Poverty Conference on Thursday. However, Diettrich did not leave it at mere assertions, but also provided figures that will be difficult to argue away. The fact is that Vorarlberg is one of the most expensive places to live in Austria. In recent years, prices for both property and rents have risen from the tangible to the painful. All the more reason why affordable housing is needed.
Target in the government program
However, this is precisely where Diettrich criticizes the inadequate performance of state policy: "A look at the legislative period coming to an end is sobering. The target in the government program - 4000 new non-profit apartments - was missed by a landslide. At the end of June, there were just 2031," explains Diettrich. This means that Vorarlberg, together with Tyrol, continues to bring up the rear in terms of the proportion of non-profit apartments. By way of comparison: on average in Austria, 23.6 percent of all residential units are non-profit, compared to just 13.3 percent in Vorarlberg.
I have nothing against promoting property ownership, but the focus must be on non-profit housing.
Michael Diettrich, Armutskonferenz
Anyone who believes that Vorarlberg residents can easily shoulder the burden of housing costs due to higher wages in the state is mistaken: according to a recent survey by the Chamber of Labor (AK), 43 percent of all tenants spend more than 40 percent of their monthly income on housing - an extremely high burden. This makes it all the more irritating that the number of new non-profit apartments in the first half of 2024 is at its lowest level since 2011, namely 151. Why is this the case? The provincial councillor responsible, Mr. Tittler, repeatedly cites the overheating of the housing market, coronavirus and inflation in the construction industry. Arguments that don't help anyone who can no longer afford their home. Michael Diettrich does not accept this either and calls the state's housing policy "unambitious".
Expansion of non-profit housing
He also has little joy with the "Vorarlberg housing offensive for more property" and the state government's housing subsidies. According to Diettrich, property can only be afforded by those who receive it as a gift. The reason for this is the disproportionate rise in property prices - especially when set in relation to the moderate income development. "So anyone who promotes property ownership is promoting high-income households," criticizes Diettrich, who speaks of "clientele politics" in this context. For the Poverty Conference, it is clear that the focus of the state must be on the expansion of affordable, i.e. non-profit housing, not on promoting ownership.
It is therefore hardly surprising that Diettrich is calling for funds to be reallocated in this direction. At the end of his speech, Diettrich reminded the audience that Provincial Councillor Tittler is an advocate of the market economy - and as such, he should actually know how to respond to demand: namely with supply.
