Foreign Minister in Vienna
Ukraine: This is how much money has come from Austria so far
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) received his new Ukrainian counterpart Andrij Sybiha in Vienna on Thursday. Schallenberg emphasized the "unbroken solidarity with Ukraine". He also revealed how much aid money has flowed from Austria to Ukraine since the start of the Russian war of aggression on February 24, 2022.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Austria has so far mobilized more than 252 million euros in bilateral state, financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its neighboring states, excluding participation in EU aid.
Major support within the framework of the EU
Austria is also participating in the comprehensive financial and humanitarian support provided by the EU. The federal states, municipalities, business enterprises, interest groups and civil society are also providing support.
Prospects for the peace process
The talks between Schallenberg and Sybiha focused on the "ongoing support for Ukraine in light of the brutal Russian aggression" as well as prospects for a peace process, according to the Foreign Office.
"An illegal and brutal war, unprovoked by Russia, has been raging for over 900 days. The human suffering and material damage in Ukraine are almost unbearable," said Schallenberg.
Schallenberg assures Ukraine of support
Austria will therefore continue to support Ukraine's "sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity" both bilaterally and within the framework of the EU, particularly in the humanitarian field. "Since day one of the Russian aggression, we have stood by their side and we will continue to do so," said the Foreign Minister after the meeting.
Austria took in 800 Ukrainian children
Ukraine is "very grateful" for the support and appreciates Austria's "extremely strong and active role", emphasized the Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria, Wassyl Chymynez. He particularly emphasized the humanitarian aid, for example Austria had temporarily taken in 800 children in the summer to give them "a break from the war".
In search of partners
With regard to the peace process launched in June, Schallenberg emphasized the need to intensify "global outreach" in order to get as many states as possible on board for a peace solution based on international law. "One thing is absolutely clear: there will have to be a solution at the negotiating table. This will require many partners, especially countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and China, in order to secure a negotiated outcome." The overriding premise is that there must be "no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine".
The overriding premise is that there must be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine.
Österreichs Außenminister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP)
It was only at the beginning of the week that the Foreign Ministry brought together 100 lawyers from 41 nations in Vienna. At the meeting, the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine was discussed for the second time this year in Vienna. Specifically, those responsible for the crime of aggression are to be brought to justice before a criminal court, the Foreign Office explained.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
