Ukraine: This is how much money has come from Austria so far

In search of partners

With regard to the peace process launched in June, Schallenberg emphasized the need to intensify "global outreach" in order to get as many states as possible on board for a peace solution based on international law. "One thing is absolutely clear: there will have to be a solution at the negotiating table. This will require many partners, especially countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and China, in order to secure a negotiated outcome." The overriding premise is that there must be "no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine".