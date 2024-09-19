Alpine glaciers are testing grounds for the Arctic

"The melting of the Alpine glaciers in the last three or four years has been so enormous that it has exceeded all model calculations," says Wolfgang Schöner, Director of the Austrian Polar Research Institute. "When I go up to the Sonnblick now, it's really pathetic," says the researcher about the extent of the glacier around the Rauris research station.

Weather in Central Europe is influenced by the North Pole

The Alps are an important test area for polar research. "Many processes work in a very similar way. It is very easy to try out things in the Alps that are also much more difficult to implement logistically in the Arctic," explains Abermann from the University of Graz. "Methodological processes can be fully tested in the Alps before going to the Arctic."