Almost two percent of Catholics have left the church

336 parishes

Caritas with social and life counseling centers, homeless assistance, delogation prevention, housing placement, food distribution LEA, foreign aid, men's counseling, addiction prevention, in the Caritas stores "carlas", with employment projects

telephone counseling

ten residential care homes and ten facilities for people with disabilities

two religious hospitals: the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in St. Veit and the Elisabethinen Hospital in Klagenfurt

14 private Catholic schools in Carinthia with 3,487 pupils.

62 kindergartens, 21 daycare centers, six after-school care centers and four all-day schools

nine learning cafés

one socio-educational facility for children and young people