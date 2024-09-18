Major package to relieve the burden on teachers passed

Change in employment law was on the brink

The issue of administrative relief had not been fixed until the last minute. Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) had repeatedly criticized the fact that the department of Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens), who is responsible for the civil service, was making no progress in this regard. The decision in the budget committee last Thursday was made without the item "pedagogical-administrative specialist". However, Kogler had already expressed optimism at the time that an agreement would still be reached.