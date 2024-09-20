Polestar 4 without rear window: Really pointless?

Nothing works without Google

The interior has a simple and uncluttered design, typical of the brand, and the materials are of a high quality throughout. A 15.4-inch touchscreen in the center console is complemented by a 10.2-inch speedometer screen. A head-up display is also available as an option. The Google-based operating system provides a wealth of information on the displays, which are relatively easy to find using tiles instead of lists once you have familiarized yourself with them. To change the parameters, however, you have to delve into the menus or submenus on the touchscreen. And opening the glove compartment would also be easier if you didn't have to surf the screen first.