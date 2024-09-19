Start of the season on Friday
Ice hockey rules again in Austria! The ICE championship starts on Friday, the mode remains the same - only the "Top 6" are fixed in the play-off. KAC will host series champions Salzburg at the start, VSV have to play Olimpija Ljubljana. "Krone" editors Albert Kurka and Marcel Santner take a closer look at the 13 clubs.
Many clubs have upgraded - above all Graz (16 new players!), Pustertal (13) and Bozen (10). KAC has to cope with the departure of six mainstays, but the top 6 should still not be a problem, but it will be more difficult for Villach.
After losing the final, there was a bit of a shake-up. In addition to Postma, Ganahl and Haudum (both Graz), Kraus, Vallant and Witting, who have always delivered stable performances, also left. The question is how they can cope with this. The newcomers From, Pastujov, Peeters and Nickl have shown a decent start, but still have to prove themselves.
KAC transfers
- In: Mathias From (Denmark/Herning), Thimo Nickl (Wheeling), Nick Pastujov (US/Vorarlberg), Senna Peeters (Innsbruck).
- Off: Manuel Ganahl, Lukas Haudum (both Graz), Niki Kraus (Salzburg), Paul Postma, Thomas Vallant (VSV), Marcel Witting (Linz). Coach: Kirk Furey (Kan/alt).
In the Champions Hockey League there have been three defeats with 15 goals conceded. Center ace Mursak is shaky for the start of the season, Hochegger misses the start due to injury. The farm team is now a thing of the past - so in the event of injuries, the team can no longer add cracks who are fully in the flow of the game. Friday's home opener against champions Salzburg will be the first big test.
As every year, there was a lot going on during the transfer period! After last season's clear out in the quarter-finals against Bolzano (1:4), the screws were turned despite the cost-cutting measures - eight cracks had to leave, six new ones came in. In addition, coach Tuomie, who does Villach good with his calm and professional manner. The 56-year-old pushes fast, no-frills field hockey. He emphasized size and physical presence with the new additions.
VSV transfers
- In: Max Coatta (US/Ritten), Patrick Holway (US/Slovan Bratislava), Guus van Nes (Hol/Vorarlberg), Chase Pearson (US/HK Dukla Michalovce), Nikita Scherbak (Rus/Angers), Thomas Vallant (KAC).
- Off: Robert Sabolic, Blaz Tomazevic (both Olimpija Ljubljana), Andrew Desjardins, Maxim Golod (HC Nove Zamky/Slk), Arturs Kulda, Tyler Steenbergen, Ethan Cap (Angers), Layne Viveiros. Coach: Tray Tuomie (USA-Germany/new).
Offensively, if things go well and there are no injuries, there is a lot of potential. The question mark is the defense, which seemed spotty in preparation. But as in previous years, much will depend on Lamoureux again.
The champions made a huge statement with their 4-2 win in the premier league in Zurich and are aiming for their fourth title in a row. With center Rowe (at 36, he no longer fits into the Bulls' blueprint), "Austro" Nash Nienhuis (son of former KAC player Kraig) and Kraus, there are only three new players in the squad for the time being.
Graz in a buying frenzy. 16 new players, 16 departures. The final is almost a must. Neo-president Herbert Jerich gave the 99ers a new coach in Harry Lange and 18 new players - from ex-NHL crack Korbinian Holzer to Lukas Haudum and Rok Ticar.
The Upper Austrians have only four new players and three departures, the squad is almost the same as in 2023/24 - the end of MacKenzie's career hurts. But they were able to keep ace Knott. The farm team was abolished at short notice, but the squad is still broad. Bitter: Romig is injured, his return is not expected until 2025.
Neo-coach Fleming is supposed to make up for the plague season with the elimination in the basic round. Gregoire's return creates a good atmosphere, US goalie Parks should deliver.
Seven tests, seven failures - the Sharks are facing a difficult season under new coach Smotherman after the total shake-up (ten new players!)!
The surprise quarter-finalists lost ten legionnaires, five of whom were real key players! It will be difficult to get that far again this year.
How the ICE League starts
- ROUND 1. Friday: Olimpija Ljubljana - VSV/IDM Wärmepumpen (19.15), KAC - Salzburg (19.30, live on PULS 24), Vienna Capitals - Graz (19.15), Innsbruck - Vorarlberg (19.15), Bolzano - Linz (19.45), Pustertal - Szekesfehervar (19.45). No match: Asiago.
- 2ND ROUND. Saturday: Vorarlberg - Szekesfehervar (19.30). Sunday: KAC - Olimpija Ljubljana (16), VSV/IDM Wärmepumpen - Vienna Capitals (19.30, live on ORF Sport Plus), Salzburg - Asiago (16.30), Innsbruck - Graz (17.30), Bolzano - Pustertal (18). No game: Linz.
- MODE: After four rounds (52 rounds), the "Top 6" qualify for the quarter-finals ("best of seven" series), places seven to ten determine the last two quarter-finalists in the pre-play-offs ("best of three").
The new arena is the star! The arena holds 6,000 fans, cost €120 million - in sporting terms, there has been a slight upheaval and an experienced, dangerous team.
They lost the final against Salzburg two years ago and were knocked out in the semi-finals last season! That's why the South Tyroleans bought ten new players and have a dream team (16 mercenaries including Italians!).
After reaching the semi-finals in the previous season, there were record season ticket sales! With 13 new players, they want to at least make the play-offs again.
The North American businessman Alexandre Lefebvre is the new president and has brought money with him. The team brought home top Slovenians in Gregorc, Sabolic and Co. The play-offs are definitely in the bag.
Eleven million euros are needed to adapt the ageing ice rink - and to be able to meet the infrastructural league requirements. Six new players have been added, but the play-offs will still be hard to achieve.
