As every year, there was a lot going on during the transfer period! After last season's clear out in the quarter-finals against Bolzano (1:4), the screws were turned despite the cost-cutting measures - eight cracks had to leave, six new ones came in. In addition, coach Tuomie, who does Villach good with his calm and professional manner. The 56-year-old pushes fast, no-frills field hockey. He emphasized size and physical presence with the new additions.