P. Diddy in custody: Judge refuses bail

50 million bail refused

Combs was led into the courtroom at Manhattan Supreme Court without handcuffs. Instead of his typical designer suit, he wore a black T-shirt and dark gray jogging pants. His legal team offered the court 50 million dollars as security for bail and complained that their celebrity client was being treated "unfairly and unreasonably harshly". This left Tarnofsky cold. She pointed out that she had "very serious concerns" about releasing the defendant because he was suffering from "addiction problems and apparently also uncontrollable outbursts of rage".