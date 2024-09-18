GET THROUGH SCHOOL
Enjoy going to school again
If children could go to school without fear, if their natural curiosity took precedence over the pressure to perform and achieve grades, if teachers could respond flexibly to their needs, if real problems were not swept under the carpet and parents could simply relax and participate in their children's development - then school would be fun again. But good ideas often fail because of inflexible bureaucracy and rigid world views.
The red pen rules and mistakes and weaknesses are emphasized instead of individual strengths. An overflowing bureaucracy is at the center of attention. Frustration and resignation prevail instead of joy and curiosity.
But there is another way
The new book by Vienna's Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr "Schule schaffen" is a genuine, critical reality check of the current situation, but also a hopeful outlook on how children can enjoy going to school again.
The book is a critical examination of the current state of school policy. It shows what is going wrong in Austria and presents proposals for solutions and national and international positive examples that show that things can be done differently. It is a call for cooperation and a plea for children to enjoy going to school again. Because it is clear that something finally has to change in the school system. And that can only happen with NEOS. Get your copy right HERE and let's improve the education of all children throughout Vienna together!
NEOS - The reform force for education!
As the only independent, unused reform force for Vienna, Austria and a united Europe, we do not look away from problems, but tackle them where necessary. In Vienna, we bear responsibility with the aim of further improving our city - through courageous decisions and despite resistance.
Our focus is on the education of our children
We want all children in Vienna to have the best opportunities - regardless of their parents' educational background. We are investing the highest amount of money ever for education in Vienna:
- Our goal is to further expand the quality of kindergarten as the first rung on the ladder of opportunity. Vienna already has by far the best offer of all the federal states - with the most comprehensive range of childcare, the longest opening hours and the fewest closing days. We are getting even better here and have been able to double the number of hours of assistance staff in kindergartens and massively increase the number of language support staff.
- Schools can easily book external workshops for their pupils online free of charge through the "Vienna Educational Opportunities" program. From anti-bullying programs, playful learning and democracy courses to financial education, theater and science, there is a suitable offer for everyone. This update takes the pressure off educators and creates unforgettable experiences for children and young people.
- With free lunches in open all-day schools, we are taking an important step towards easing the burden on thousands of families. Around 50,000 children and young people benefit from the hot, healthy and free lunch for all pupils at all-day compulsory schools. Families with two children save an average of 2,000 euros per year.
We are committed to sustainable reforms throughout Austria with energy and drive. Young people in particular must once again be able to build something on their own. This is what we work for every day - this is what we are committed to. We have already achieved a lot. There is still more ahead of us.
