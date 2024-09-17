Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lannach site

Magna Powertrain has to lay off 200 employees

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 19:32

A hard blow for the employees of Magna Steyr: On Monday, 200 employees of Magna Powertrain at the Lannach site were reported to the AMS for dismissal. It is the continuation of strict measures that have to be taken due to the poor order situation.

comment0 Kommentare

It is the next piece of bad news for the automotive giant Magna: after severe setbacks in orders for e-cars, layoffs are now imminent once again. 200 employees at the Magna Powertrain site in Lannach, Styria, were reported to the AMS for redundancy on Monday. The employees have already been informed of this.

The fact that the manufacturer of transmission and drive systems is cutting jobs did not necessarily come as a surprise. Measures were already announced last year, and in April of this year the Graz plant had to say goodbye to 500 employees due to the poor order situation.

"Destruction of the business location by the ÖVP and Greens"
The weakening economy and the unsuccessful e-car business are to blame. For example, motors for Fisker were to have been produced in Lannach, but the e-car company subsequently slipped into bankruptcy. However, motors for the electric G are still being produced there.

Mario Kunasek, Chairman of the Styrian FPÖ party, attributes the redundancies to the "destruction of the business location by the ÖVP and the Greens". According to the newspaper "Kurier", insiders at Magna Powertrain suspect that a total of 1000 jobs could be cut at six of the subsidiary's sites.

There is also speculation that as many as 2500 of the 7000 jobs at Magna Steyr in Graz are at risk. While press spokesman Rej Husetovic confirmed the 200 redundancies, he denied that any further jobs were in jeopardy. However, there is still no sign of the economy breathing a sigh of relief.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf