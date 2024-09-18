Storm opponents with an embarrassing record

Christian Peintinger is a black man before the Lord. The Styrian grew up at Sturm and spent six years as a youth coach at the Graz club after his professional career. However, the 57-year-old will not be able to keep his fingers crossed for his former club tomorrow. Peintinger, co-coach alongside Adi Hütter for nine years, will be celebrating his Champions League debut. The tasty game against Barcelona awaits Monaco.