Housing studies remain in the ÖVP closet

The two studies were commissioned by Municipal Department 5, then headed by Deputy Mayor Barbara Unterkofler (ÖVP). One was carried out by the SIR (Salzburg Institute for Spatial Planning and Housing) and the other by the University of Salzburg. In a nutshell: Nobody knows how many apartments in the provincial capital are actually unoccupied. The findings: The larger estates are built, the lower the vacancy rate. The smaller a construction project and then still in commercial hands, the higher the vacancy rate - up to ten percent.