City of Salzburg
Housing studies remain in the ÖVP closet
Two analyses of the housing vacancy rate in Salzburg only found their way to the public under the new city government. Politicians have criticized the toothless vacancy tax.
Two studies on vacant apartments in the city of Salzburg have been available since 2002, but have only now found their way to the public thanks to the new city government and the deputy mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus). Other existing studies on various topics are also to be published soon.
The two studies were commissioned by Municipal Department 5, then headed by Deputy Mayor Barbara Unterkofler (ÖVP). One was carried out by the SIR (Salzburg Institute for Spatial Planning and Housing) and the other by the University of Salzburg. In a nutshell: Nobody knows how many apartments in the provincial capital are actually unoccupied. The findings: The larger estates are built, the lower the vacancy rate. The smaller a construction project and then still in commercial hands, the higher the vacancy rate - up to ten percent.
Dankl sees this as a clear mandate for politicians to build large, non-profit developments. The city vice president wants to increase the pressure on owners. Because: the vacancy tax is far too low. The exceptions are so extensive that there are hardly any cases that have to pay a levy. Last year, the levy was only imposed in 35 cases.
