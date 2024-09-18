AK service tip
Working after vocational school
Apprentices should know their rights: Thomas Schmidt, expert for youth and apprenticeship training at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what these are and what is particularly important for minors.
The time spent at vocational school counts towards the apprentice's weekly working hours. 40 hours of work correspond to 40 hours of vocational school. If a minor apprentice spends at least eight hours at vocational school on a school day, employment in the company is no longer permitted.
Do not exceed the statutory working time
If individual lessons are omitted, employment is only permitted to the extent that the lesson time, the necessary travel time between the company and school and the time still to be spent in the company are in a reasonable and acceptable relationship and the statutory working time is not exceeded as a result.
The working time for apprentices up to the age of 18 may not exceed eight hours per day and 40 hours per week. The law also stipulates a ban on overtime for underage apprentices.
During vacations or if there are no classes at vocational school, even on window days, the apprentice is obliged to work at the company. Otherwise, a vacation agreement must be made in good time for these days.
