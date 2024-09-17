Strategies sought to combat vacant apartments

"The under-utilization of living space is no longer a trivial offence," said Dankl. He called on the state government to revise the numerous exceptions to the Secondary Residence and Vacancy Levy Act (ZWAG), which has been in force since the beginning of 2023, and - as permitted by the federal government - to significantly increase the amount of the possible vacancy levy. "The law is like Swiss cheese. There is always an exception somewhere," criticized Dankl. At the same time, there is not only a need for leverage, but also incentives. "Many homeowners have reservations. There are a lot of myths going around. For example, that I have to take the next best tenant." This can be countered with targeted information.