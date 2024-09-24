Bright Eyes follow up their great classics

The lyrics don't necessarily spread a good mood, and you wouldn't expect this band to be exclusively cheerful. But the fact that "Five Dice, All Threes" could perhaps be described as the "fun album in the Bright Eyes catalog", as the label's press release puts it, cannot be denied due to the infectious hooks. The folk-country-rock on offer, which may also have jazz and brass sprinkles in between, sometimes sounding like garage, then thoughtful again, follows on from the formation's classics. "I'd say this record picks up on the spirit of our older work," says Nate Walcott, keyboardist and arranger at Oberst's side.