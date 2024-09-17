Pierer now sells majority stake to Apple supplier

"We have to get more involved with China's car manufacturers," Stefan Pierer announced when he rescued and took over Leoni AG. Now the owner of KTM has struck a deal with Asia - but it is somewhat different than expected. Because: Pierer is selling the majority stake in Leoni AG. And with Luxshare, he has secured a company that is currently known primarily as an Apple supplier, producing iphones and Airpods for the global brand.