“Relieve people and the environment, not corporations”

"Krone": First of all, a question about the list name "None of them", with which the "Wandel" party is running for election. Isn't that a bit of marketing or clickbait?

Christian Raming: Of course it's also about attracting attention, but the name actually arose from conversations. We had to talk to around 30,000 people to get on the list, as only one in ten actually signed the list at the municipal office. And almost without exception, they all confirmed that none of the parties in the National Council are electable for them. And we are "none of them".