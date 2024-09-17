Vorteilswelt
Car chase in Vienna

Police officer saves himself from speeding car by jumping out of the way

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 12:15

When police officers registered a car speeding in Vienna, it accelerated and sped straight towards the officer. Luckily, the officer was able to jump to the side to get to safety - but the second officer took up the chase. 

In the early hours of Monday evening, the police stopped a car that had previously attracted attention for speeding. As they approached the vehicle, the driver is said to have suddenly sped off, lightly hitting two parked vehicles at the side of the road.

Chase recorded
The 32-year-old accelerated sharply and sped straight towards the police officer, who only just managed to avoid a collision by jumping to the side. He touched the policeman lightly, causing parts of the cladding to break off. 

The second policeman immediately took up the chase. At an intersection in the second district of Vienna, the car left the road and crashed into a construction fence and several traffic bollards. 

Firing shots at tires
The emergency services prevented the suspect from driving on by getting in his way with the police car - shots were also fired at the speeding driver's tires. In the course of the arrest, the police had to use considerable physical force. 

Shocking detail: his wife and four-month-old daughter were also in the fleeing car. It is assumed that the suspect was under the influence of drugs, as he refused to undergo a medical examination. 

A further indication of his attempt to flee were presumed administrative fines totaling 33,000 euros. The suspect is now facing criminal and administrative charges.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

