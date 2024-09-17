Two million liabilities
Online sporting goods retailer slides into bankruptcy
The turbulence in the retail sector never stops! Now the sports giant Lindpointner GmbH from Leonding (Upper Austria), an online sporting goods retailer, has been forced to file for bankruptcy. According to Creditreform, the debts are likely to amount to around two million euros.
"Our store is temporarily unavailable due to maintenance work. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask you to visit again later. We will be back soon" - this is what visitors to the website of Sportgigant Lindpointner GmbH from Leonding can read.
However, it is questionable whether the online store will return. This is because the company, which was founded in 2000, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, reports the Austrian Creditreform association.
The sports giant Lindpointner GmbH had focused exclusively on online trading and did not operate a store. What are the reasons for the financial difficulties? According to Creditreform, the general economic problems of the sporting goods trade caused by the cooling of customer interest.
The company, based in Leonding, will continue to operate until further notice, but is apparently to be liquidated. Liabilities amount to around two million euros. In addition to two employees, 65 creditors are affected by the insolvency.
