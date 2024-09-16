Cancer had eaten away his brain: Olympic hero dead!

"Sauhund", as Dill-Bundi called the cancer, returned

Since 1999, however, the man from Valais had been plagued by a recurring bout of cancer. After an initial operation, the Olympian had to go under the knife again two years later - another "bastard", as Dill-Bundi called the cancer, was cut out. This was followed in 2006 by a relapse, the doctors almost giving up, intensive treatment, the next operation - and survival. Until the cancer returned again in 2016 - to stay. Time and again, parts of Dill-Bundi's brain were removed along with the tumors, in the end around 30 percent of it ...