Verdict for thug
Child also attacked while fleeing after brutal attack
Seven years imprisonment and committal: this is the sentence for the brutal thug from Klagenfurt who first seriously injured a defenceless friend and then also attacked a small child.
In the dock in front of Judge Marlene Becker sits a pile of misery in a striped jogging suit. But the impression of the man, who has had deficits since a birth drama, is deceptive - the 27-year-old is a feared perpetrator of violence and is also charged this time as a brutal batterer.
Vodka bottle shattered
"After an argument, he not only hit a sleeping and defenceless friend on the head with a vodka bottle, causing it to shatter, but also kicked the victim seven times in the face," the public prosecutor lists.
The accused ran out of the victim's apartment covered in blood and tried to push a child down the stairs in the stairwell.
Staatsanwältin im Anklagevortrag
What the man from Klagenfurt did on the run sounds even more dramatic: A young mom was walking through the stairwell with two children when the man ran towards her, covered in blood. "You pushed a little boy so hard that he could only hold on to the banister with difficulty," the judge reproaches. If the ten-year-old had fallen down, he could have suffered serious injuries.
Seven years in prison plus incarceration
"I didn't do any of this", the accused, who already has 13 previous convictions and whose future prospects are bleak, as psychiatrist Walter Wagner also attests: "Further serious crimes are to be feared due to mental disorders." Therefore: seven years in prison plus committal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.