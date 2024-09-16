Vorteilswelt
The battle continues

More fuss about quarry: flora and fauna under threat

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 21:05

The citizens' initiative continues to say "No to the Neuper quarry", which could be built just 40 meters from the "Mannsberg Boden" Natura 2000 European nature reserve. This Thursday, new, controversial expert reports will even be presented in Passering. The reports were paid for by the members of the initiative. 

It is a battle that has been going on for 15 years (the "Krone" reported several times). The citizens' initiative "No to the new quarry" continues to oppose the construction of the new plant on the Windischberg in Unterpassering. "The project area is only 40 meters away from the Mannsberg-Boden Natura 2000 European nature reserve."

Zitat Icon

The entire municipal council is behind the citizens. The project would affect 43 bird and eleven bat species. There are also 18 protected plants in the area.

Bürgermeisterin Andrea Feichtinger-Sacherer

After the nature conservation authority had already issued a negative opinion, the citizens also took action. "We will continue to fight for good air and quality of life in our region," says Chairman Gerald Seiler.

Two new expert reports
The residents have not been idle. Spokesman Christoph Gruber: "We have had two new expert reports drawn up." Among others, the environmental auditor and court-certified expert Robert Unglaub took a close look at the entire project.

Conclusion: "The project is not eligible for approval!" A noise report was also prepared by Viennese mining experts. "It shows that the acoustic situation in our village of Gasselhof would deteriorate massively," says Gruber.

The concrete results of the experts will be presented to the public this Thursday (7 pm) in the community center in Passering. State Councillor for the Environment Sara Schaar has also confirmed her attendance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
