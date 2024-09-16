Mega-tsunami caused the earth’s crust to tremble for days in 2023

Waves sloshed back and forth in the fjord

As it turned out, the collapse of a mountain peak that had previously risen 1200 meters above the fjord caused a massive landslide in Dickson Fjord on Greenland. This triggered a huge tsunami that swept back and forth across the narrow fjord for nine days with a period of around 90 seconds. The wave, which was initially up to 110 meters high, extended over ten kilometers and shrank to "only" seven meters in just a few minutes.